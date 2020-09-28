Plan for new student halls in Limerick to be decided by An Bord Pleanala

AN Bord Pleanala will now decide on whether a six-storey student complex on the city’s northside can go ahead.

This comes after the Mayorstone Coolraine Residents Association and Richard Delaney exercised their right to make an appeal against the multi-million euro project, which is planned to be built in the shadow of Thomond Park.

City planners had given the go-ahead to the development from Shelbourne Medical Properties.

What is planned is the demolition of the old rugby pub Hassett’s – closed for a decade – and a neighbouring property.

These would be replaced with the complex, which will provide 31 student apartment units, providing 143 bed spaces, and a medical centre at ground floor level.

Some 20 car parking spaces will be provided, alongside secure bicycle storage.

The developer has previously said they are “confident it is a worthwhile and much needed development for the area” and highlighted the number of jobs being created.

However, there has been opposition in the community, with 11 submissions and objections mainly expressing concern at the size and scale of the plan.

This included one submission which contained a petition signed by 171 locals.

Mr Delaney, who started the petition, has now appealed the move to An Bord Pleanala.

Last month, he said: “We are extremely disappointed that Limerick City and County Council has ignored our observations which were based on being positive about the development at the Hassett’s Cross site, but not on this scale.

“The current proposed development is not in keeping with the current council housing apartment which is adjacent to it. It needs to be adjusted accordingly,” he said.

Mr Delaney said residents are in favour of a development – “But it must be in keeping with the area.”

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan added: “I went around and spoke to all the residents in Kileely and a lot of them are very concerned about that sort of development in the area. Especially because Hassett’s Cross is a settled area with a large elderly population.”