Photographers urged to capture the Edge and Embrace of Limerick as new competition is launched

A new photography competition has been launched with photographers being asked to capture the edge and embrace of Limerick.

A prize pot of €1,000 and the potential for a winning image to appear on a city centre billboard are up for grabs.

To celebrate the new Limerick brand Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace unveiled earlier this year, both amateur and professional photographers are being invited to capture the beautiful contradictions of Limerick’s distinctive character, warm yet gritty; proud yet humble; creative yet driven.

Limerick City and County Council and limerick.ie are looking for images that show a different point of view, a quirky side, and exciting angle to Limerick.

A new photography competition has been launched by @Limerick_ie to capture the edge and embrace of Limerick with a prize pot of €1,000 and the potential for a winning image to appear on a city centre billboard!#LimerickEdgeEmbracehttps://t.co/LrDv6TKm2s pic.twitter.com/By7AbrqkQc — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) September 22, 2020

The competition, which runs until mid-October, is divided into two categories with one overall winner in each category.

Amateur Prize: €1,000 voucher for Whelan Cameras, Limerick

Professional Prize: Month-long billboard display for winning photo

“Limerick is a place with a story around every corner, we are looking for photography of the city and county which seeks to reveal, surprise and delight,” said Laura Ryan, Head of Marketing and Communications with Limerick City and County Council.

“That means favouring light conditions that enhance the beauty of a particular place or conditions which create contrast and atmosphere such as crisp blue skies, sunset, sunrise, or subtle light. We are a city and county rich in beautiful scenery so whether it’s innovation, or capturing our warm and inviting welcome, there’s an abundance of opportunity to showcase our unique Limerick personality,” she added

Up to ten entries from each category will be shortlisted by a panel of judges with shortlisted images being published online at limerick.ie and also in the Limerick Leader and at limerickleader.ie.

One winner from each category (Amateur and Professional) will be selected by public vote in the coming weeks.

Closing date for entries is midnight on Monday 12 October 2020 so plenty of time to get shooting!

Entries can be submitted via Limerick.ie/photography-competition and the winners will be announced in early November.