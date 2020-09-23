WATCH: New microbrewery to blaze a trail at Limerick's old fire station

AS alcohol-only pubs return to business this week, a new addition to Limerick’s craft beer scene is set to appear.

The Crew Brewing Company is set to blaze a trail at the old fire station building in Upper Thomas Street.

It comes as two young entrepreneurs from Belfast, after more than two years of work, open a new microbrewery and bar this Thursday, September 24.

The bar will have a focus on beer produced in house as well as independent Irish craft beer and spirits produced across the island of Ireland.

Four 300-litre serving tanks will see fresh beer produced on site in the heart of the centre.

For those who are not beer backers, there will be an Irish spirit focused cocktail menu, while a full food menu will also be in place.

With our opening day coming up our friend PJ put together a video for us showing a little of what we're about . pic.twitter.com/jBiFVJE3a8 — Crew Brewing Company (@crewbrewco) September 16, 2020

The brains of the operation are Jonathan Crute and Gareth Cash, who already have years of experience in the hospitality trade.

“Opening a new craft beer business with a pub as our main route to market during a world pandemic where businesses are closing may sound crazy to some. In fact now I say it out loud, it does sound crazy,” Mr Crute laughs.

Mr Cash explained how the pair’s business plan dates back to 2018 when they sought support from the Local Enterprise Office Limerick.

The name Crew is a tribute to the historic nature of the building, whose previous occupants were Limerick’s firefighters.

Beer is already busily brewing away in the pair’s unit in Thomas Street.

Doors will open on the new venture this Thursday, September 24, from 4pm.

For more information, or to book a table, please visit https://www.crewbrewing.ie/