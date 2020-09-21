ALERT: Two retailers recall cooked chicken products over safety fears

Shoppers in Limerick and across the country are being advised not to consume a number of cooked chicken products sold by two well-known retailers.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed the products have been recalled by Dunnes Stores and Lidl due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products are Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Pieces (240g); Dunnes Stores My Family Favourites Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces (240g), Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces (240g) and Glensallagh Family Pack Tikka Style Chicken Pieces (240g).

#FoodAlert Dunnes Stores recalls its Cooked Chicken Pieces and Cooked Chicken Tikka Pieces due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/2403i04wF5. pic.twitter.com/KQ5CAHm5iU September 21, 2020

The FSAI is advising consumers not to eat the implicated products while both retailers have been requested to remove the implicated products from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected products were sold.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

For more details on the recall notice click here