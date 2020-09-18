Deaths in Limerick — September 18, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Thomas MacCarthy of Spittle, Glenroe, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on the 17th September 2020

Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brother, sisters, daughters and sons in law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and Mary

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane this Saturday the 19th of September from 7-8pm for family and close friends only.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Thomas's funeral will be Private for family and close friends with church numbers limited. Private removal will take place on Sunday Morning with Requiem Mass at 11am at St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane.

We have lost a true gentleman.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Higgins (née Guinanne), of 19 Linden Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick City, Limerick, who died September 18, 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Timothy, daughter Sinead, sons Declan, Colin, Mark, Stuart and Raymond, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Ger, sisters Emily, Mary, Bena and Collette, son in law Paul, daughters in law Antoinette,Caren, Jackie and Susan, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with current HSE Government guidelines regarding funerals, Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, 21st September, at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Janesboro, for family and close friends only. Burial will take place afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery, also for family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Frances Carey,(nee Grogan), Farnane, Murroe, Co. Limerick, 18th September, 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Pat, Niall, Michéal and Frank, Michéal’s partner Sinead, grandson Kyle, sisters Breeda, Chris, and Mai, brother Tim, nephew Michael, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Monday, 21st September, at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for 11.30am Requiem Mass which can be heard on 106.8 FM. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private, please.