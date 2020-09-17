Irish Water begins work to replace water mains in Limerick estate

Work is underway to replace ageing water mains at a housing estate on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Irish Water says the works at Elm Park Avenue, Castletroy will ensure a more secure and reliable water supply for local businesses and residents.

There have been a number of issues, including some flooding, in recent years due to burst pipes in the area.

The works, which are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, will see the replacement of approximately 520 metres of problematic water mains with plastic pipes.

"The programme to replace these water mains commenced on Monday, September 14 and is expected to take seven weeks to complete," said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

The works, between the junction of Elm Park Avenue off the Dublin Road and the junction of Elm Park Avenue and Alder Close, will also involve the laying 26 new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The work is being carried out by Shareridge Ltd in partnership with Limerick City & County Council on behalf of Irish Water.

While traffic management may be required at certain times during the works, local access will be maintained at all times.

For more Limerick news click here