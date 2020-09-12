BREAKING: Small increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are a small number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases, figures just out have revealed.

The exact number of new cases of the disease in Limerick are expected to be made available later in the coming day.

It comes as two more people with coronavirus have tragically died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,783 nationally.

There are an additional 159 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today nationally, meaning in total 30,730 have had the condition in Ireland.

Of today's new cases, 70 are men and 89 are women with the majority - 65% - being those under 45.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Dublin which had 75.

Six new cases were logged in Cork, the same number in Donegal and Meath. Five new cases were recorded apiece in Laois and Wexford, with the remaining 46 cases in 18 counties including Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Kerry.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people. Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe."

Ten new cases were reported in Limerick last night, 11 the night before, none on Wednesday, 15 on Tuesday, two were reported on Monday, 13 on Sunday and 13 seven days ago.