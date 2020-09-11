‘We’ve never seen numbers as big before': Principal reacts as Limerick students receive CAO offers

“THESE are very big numbers – we’ve never seen numbers like this before.”

The reaction of the Laurel Hill secondary school principal Michael Cregan to this year’s CAO offers, which have seen a substantial rise across the board.

Given the congested nature of the calendar due to Covid-19, students have this year received their offers of thrd level education only days after they picked up their Leaving ​Certificate results.

Almost three-quarters of degree courses have been points rises, with programmes in medicine seeing increases of up to four.

Nursing courses are on the rise, as are physical therapy degrees. Primary school teaching points requirements are up as high as 595 in some cases.

Mr Cregan noted what is needed for the University of Limerick courses of physical therapy and aeronautical engineering are up.

He acknowledged they are big numbers – but said he’s not completely surprised.

“The hard reality is if you take our own Leaving Certificate results, they are in line with what we expected. Schools are talking about their top H1s, H2s downghraded. Principals were asked and were told to bring their results in line with the national averages over the last three years. We did that, and because we did it, and we did it meticulously, our results in the top grades were not changed,” he said.

“Today, I have students which have medicine and several courses with very high points. But I think the most important thing is the majority of students gor what they were looking for. There has been disappointment, there has been some serious jump in the points, and studentss that were expecting to come in on line with some of those, where the points are up by 30, they will be disappointed,” he said.

Mr Cregan said largely his students are happy with what they’ve got.

“Any stuident who put in the time achieved what they wanted today. They are really happy girls and we are very proud of our students,” he said.