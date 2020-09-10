BREAKING: Another rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

ELEVEN new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick, figures out this teatime show.

It means the Treaty County is the third most affected in Ireland in terms of today's increase.

These come among an increase of 1,781 cases nationally, and mean Limerick has had more than 850 confirmed incidences of the condition since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Nationally, there are a total of 30,360 cases of coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 103 are men and 91 are women and more than six in ten are people under the age of 45.

The majority of new cases - 107 - have been reported in Dublin, with 12 in Waterford, 11 here, eight in Wicklow, seven in Meath and Kildare respectively, plus six each in Laois and Westmeath.

The remaining 32 cases are spread across 14 other counties including Clare and Tipperary.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. Some 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease."