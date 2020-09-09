Limerick-based medical consultant agrees tax settlement with Revenue
The latest Tax Defaulters List has been published
A Limerick-based medical consultant has agreed a settlement with the Revenue Commissioners totalling almost €600,000.
According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, Dr Kevin Hickey, a well-known gynecologist with an address at 21 Ascot Terrace, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick, has paid €598,761.59 relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax.
The settlement, includes €318,322.72 in tax, €184,942.05 in interest and penalties totalling €95,496.82.
Separately, a company - Dr Kevin Hickey Unlimited - also of 21 Ascot Terrace, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick has reached a tax settlement totalling €1,216,196.44.
The company has been described by the Revenue as a Medical Service Provider.
That settlement, which relates to the under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE, PRSI and USC includes €622,311.26 in tax, €407,191.80 in interest and €186,693.38 in penalties.
Landlord Abdul Waheed has also been included on the latest List of Tax Defaulters.
Mr Waheed, who has an address at 10 Carrinderry Rivers, Annacotty has paid a total of €57,225 relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT.
The settlement includes €31,576 in tax, €13,019 in penalties and €12,630 in penalties.
Nationally, 25 settlements were agreed with the Revenue during the second quarter of 2020. These have a total value of €8,491,348.
