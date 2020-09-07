BREAKING: Acting chief medical officer expresses 'growing concern' over Covid-19 cases in Limerick as further cases reported

THE acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health has expressed "growing concern" over the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick in recent days.

“We are monitoring with growing concern the number of cases nationally, particularly in Limerick and Dublin,” said Ronan Glynn at the daily press briefing this Monday evening.

“The next seven days are vital; everyone needs to reduce their contacts and assume any person you do meet may be carrying the virus,” he added.

The department of health has confirmed a small number of newly confirmed Covid-19 in Limerick this Monday evening.

A total of 13 new cases were reported in Limerick on Sunday, 13 on Saturday, six on Friday, two on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday, 17 on Tuesday, and 11 last Monday.

As of midnight Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of 102 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country. Of the cases notified today;

45 are men / 57 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

56 in Dublin, 11 in Leitrim, 6 in Galway, and 29 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There is now a total of 29,774 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths across the country.

According to the Department of Health’s Data Hub which was last updated this Monday evening there are 817 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick. That data is relevant up to midnight on Saturday, September 5.

Professor Pete Lunn, founder and head of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit, said; “Now is the time to plan for the winter months ahead. Take control of your own environment by ensuring your household is up to date on, and actioning, the public health advice. Make it a habit to get outside, to socialise and exercise safely and automatically physically distance from others. Adapt to Covid-responsible behaviours in and out of the home.

“Plan for the milestones; such as Halloween, Christmas and New Years Eve within a Covid-19 environment. Be innovative in how you can celebrate safely with loved ones.

“This year will bring added challenges so prioritise your mental and physical health, know how you will invest in them each week.

“Choose your close network of social visitors this winter and prioritise members of your family or friends who may be more isolated.”

Dr. Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE, said; “In order to keep our schools open, we must be vigilant in our own homes – be prepared for the choices and actions every individual in your household will have to take over the coming months. If we can take control of our homes and ensure they are Covid-compliant over the winter period, we will maximally protect our communities. In this pandemic, actions on a small scale have the greatest impact.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “It is important that we remain alert to Covid-19. We know how to act, now it is time to refocus our efforts. Know how to wear a face covering appropriately and how to safely remove and dispose of it. Incorrect use of a face covering can increase your risk of infection. I would urge all families and households to watch the how-to-guide on face coverings and practice safe use.”