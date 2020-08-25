A new twist in Golfgate: Phil Hogan golfing in Limerick before mandatory isolation due to expire

EMBATTLED EU Commissioner Phil Hogan dined and played golf in Adare before his 14-day isolation period was due to expire, it has emerged.

Multiple sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Mr Hogan stayed in the Dunraven Arms Hotel on the night before he played a round of golf at Adare Manor.

Mr Hogan’s spokesman has confirmed the commissioner played golf on August 13, but did not address specific queries from the Irish Examiner about his presence in Adare the night before.

It is understood he was seen dining at the Limerick restaurant in the town on August 12, the same day that he had met with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Dublin, a meeting a spokesperson had said was "essential".

This Tuesday, Mr Hogan tweeted a "Memorandum to President von der Leyen/Statement by Commissioner Phil Hogan on Recent Visit to Ireland" in which he states under the heading 'timeline' that on August 13 "I played golf in Adare, Co. Limerick and returned to Kilkenny".

Mr Hogan provided the report to Ursula von der Leyen on the golf meeting controversy, after she had called for a “detailed report” on the matter.

The European Commission President had sought clarity from Mr Hogan on his movements and the circumstances surrounding them last week.

Mr Hogan's 14-day isolation period ended on August 13, having arrived back in Ireland on July 31.

The revelation, which comes after the Irish Examiner revealed that he and over 80 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, casts further doubt on the Commissioner's statements that he had fully complied with Irish rules on self-isolation having returned from Brussels.