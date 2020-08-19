BREAKING: New Covid-19 cases confirmed in Limerick as two more people die from disease nationally

A FURTHER number of new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick, figures announced this evening show.

The Department of Health has confirmed that a small number of additional cases have been reported across the county.

While the exact number will be confirmed later, it will be considerably lower than the 20 cases reported in Limerick yesterday.

Nationally, two people with the condition have sadly died, meaning there's now been a total of 1,775 deaths from the condition across Ireland.

Some 54 additional cases of coronavirus have been announced across Ireland. There's now a total of 27,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in this country.

Of the cases notifified today, 24 are men and 29 are women, with 67% under the age of 45.

Eight cases have been identified as community transmission, while 27 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case.

Around the country, the majority, 19, are located in Dublin, with a further eight in Kildare, and five in Tipperary.

The remainder of the cases are spread across 13 other counties including Limerick and Clare.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "To save lives and suppress this virus we need everyone to reduce the number of people they meet over the next three weeks. A collective effort by households and by employers and organisations can make a huge impact on community transmission, and help to protect our families and communities from Covid-19."

"You can still play sport, go to a restaurant and meet friends, but we are asking you to do this in as safe a way as possible. Specifically focus on two numbers – 6 and 15. Do not have more than 6 people over to your house and garden, and outside, no more than 15 people should meet up, and even then you should remain socially distanced from one another."