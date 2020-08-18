BREAKING: Biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick since April

SOME 20 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Limerick this evening, bringing the total to 675 across the county.

It's the biggest daily increase since April 26 when 51 new cases were reported, and comes in the wake of fresh government restrictions to once again try and control the outbreak.

Seven new coronarivirus cases have been reported over the border in Clare, with 190 new cases reported nationally. There's now a total of 27,499 cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

And this teatime, an outbreak of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick was also confirmed.

One more person has died from the condition, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 1,775 nationally.

Around the country, there are 48 new cases in Kildare, 46 in Dublin, 38 in Tipperary, with the remainder in Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Of today's new cases, 76 are men and 11 are women. Some 75 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Fourteen cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "As we learn to live with this disease, we need to strike a balance between enjoying our lives and behaving responsibly. By reducing our social contacts and following the public health advice we can suppress this virus. To keep our shops, hotels, restaurants and sporting activities open, we need every household to play it’s part and every workplace and organisation to provide a safe environment so that we can protect our loved ones, safeguard the most vulnerable, protect our health services and ensure children get back to school in the coming weeks."