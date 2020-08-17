People’s Museum running free tours of historic Limerick schools for Heritage Week

The People's Museum is running tours of historic Limerick schools to mark Heritage Week 2020.

Heritage Week, which runs until Sunday, has seen heritage-focused organisations coming up with creative ways to run free events for the public.

This year's theme is education’ and The People's Museum of Limerick has come up with a novel way to commemorate the city’s local educational heritage.

“We thought hard about how we could talk about Limerick's educational heritage in a way that was safe for the times we live in today," said museum curator and manager, Dr Rose Anne White.

“Located at Pery Square, the museum sits in the centre of one of the most important Georgian and Victorian centres of Limerick, and we are surrounded by historic schools. The stories associated with these buildings are absolutely fascinating, and the fact that this type of event is perfect for safe social distancing outdoors, means that we are really excited about this year's Heritage Week," she added.

"Schools of Yore" walking tours run all week, and are completely free to take part in.

Contact peoplesmuseum@limerickcivictrust.ie to book, or see peoplesmuseum.ie for more details.