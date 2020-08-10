Work underway to repair burst water mains in Limerick

IRISH Water and Clare County Council have deployed crews to repair a burst water main on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Hundreds of homesd and businesses in Rosmadda, Westbury, Corbally and the surrounding areas have been affacted by the burst.

Contractors are on currently site carrying out repairs and it is expected that water supplies will be restored by tonight.

Irish Water says further updates will be provided later today and traffic management will be in place while the works are being carried out.

In the meantime, additional water supplies are being provided to support affected residents.

Tankers of water will remain in place until water is restored at The Help Centre, Westbury and at The Church, Westbury

Any vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact our customer care team on 1850 278 278.

“Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Water is safe to use for handwashing and personal hygiene and customers should continue to follow public health advice on handwashing at this time. It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on social distancing when collecting water,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

Separately,

Crews have been deployed to repair a burst water main which is causing supply disruptions at Woodvale, Foynes and the surrounding areas.

The works are due to be completed by 5pm today.

#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Woodvale, Foynes and surrounds until 5pm today. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) August 10, 2020

For more Limerick news click here