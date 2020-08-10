Two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Limerick hospital as 32 people await swab results

THERE are two people with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

And there are 32 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital - this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There is currently one person confirmed to have Covid-19 receiving treatment at the hospital’s ICU. There are no suspected cases in the ICU.

The Department of Health confirmed on Sunday evening that the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has reached 620 after one additional case was reported.

Meanwhile, there are 46 people waiting on trolleys at the hospital this Monday morning - 33 in the emergency department and 13 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.