Swimming bans at Clare beaches lifted

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Swimming bans at Clare beaches lifted

A swimming ban at several beaches in Clare has been lifted

A BAN on swimming at several beaches in County Clare has been lifted.

Clare County Council, on the advice of the Health Service Executive, placed a temporary ban on swimming at a number of beaches on Wednesday due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water.

The ban affected beaches at Kilkee, Spanish Point, Lahinch, and White Strand near Miltown Malbay.

In an update this Saturday, the local authority confirmed the ban has now been lifed at Kilkee, Spanish Point and at White Strand.

While there is no ban on swimming in Lahinch an advisory not to swim is in place.

Bathers and beach-goers are being reminded that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.

For more Limerick news click here