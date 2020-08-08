Swimming bans at Clare beaches lifted

A BAN on swimming at several beaches in County Clare has been lifted.

Clare County Council, on the advice of the Health Service Executive, placed a temporary ban on swimming at a number of beaches on Wednesday due to increased bacterial levels in the bathing water.

The ban affected beaches at Kilkee, Spanish Point, Lahinch, and White Strand near Miltown Malbay.

In an update this Saturday, the local authority confirmed the ban has now been lifed at Kilkee, Spanish Point and at White Strand.

The temporary prohibition on swimming at the following locations has now been lifted:

• Spanish Point

• White Strand Miltown Malbay

• Kilkee.



Lahinch has been changed from prohibition on swimming to advisory not to swim.



The safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations pic.twitter.com/c7v9XZ2ixu August 8, 2020

While there is no ban on swimming in Lahinch an advisory not to swim is in place.

Bathers and beach-goers are being reminded that the safest place to swim is at lifeguarded locations.

Delighted to hear that tests over the last few days have all been excellent and the prohibition order on swimming in Kilkee beach will be lifted this morning. pic.twitter.com/Z5wiNJ59qz — Cllr. Cillian Murphy (@Tri2bResponsibl) August 8, 2020

