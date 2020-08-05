Mayor leads tributes to Limerick Leader editor Eugene Phelan on his retirement

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has paid tribute to former Limerick Leader editor Eugene Phelan following his retirement from the role.

Mr Phelan, who worked for the newspaper for 45 years, was appointed as Managing Editor just over four years ago.

To mark his final day, friends, family and colleagues (past and present) gathered to form a guard of honour outside the Limerick Leader offices at Glentworth Street in the city centre.

While pubs remain closed, a freshly pulled pint of Guinness was delivered from the Glen Tavern, to mark the special and unique occasion.

Mayor Michael Collins also attended the informal event

“I’m delighted and thrilled to be here to celebrate such a long and distinguished career as Eugene has had, I’ve interactions with him down through the years and it has always been positive, on behalf of the people of Limerick I want to wish you a very happy and healthy retirement,” he said.

Mayor .@cllrmcollins wishing @EugenePhelan1 all the best as he retires from the @Limerick_Leader after 45 years of a long and distinguished career. pic.twitter.com/OzKkp57rgT — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 5, 2020

Eugene said he miss working at the Limerick Leader once the reality of retirement hits

“The Limerick Leader is really part of my family, I’m really chuffed at the turnout. The Limerick Leader will always be in my heart and it will always be with me,” he said.

Incoming Managing Editor, Donn O’Sullivan, thanked Eugene for his years of dedication to local journalism and the Limerick Leader.

“This is a very special moment for Eugene to leave the Limerick Leader after 45 years – he’s is the ultimate newspaper man, everyone here has learned about the news and how many calls it takes to run a great story,” he said.

“It is a sad day because you can never replace a good nose for news,” he added.

Best wishes to @EugenePhelan1 on his next edition as he departs from his editorial role in @Limerick_Leader Go n-éirí leat! #Limerick pic.twitter.com/7O9ajwITbK — Patrick O'Donovan (@podonovan) August 5, 2020