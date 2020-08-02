BREAKING: Covid-19 cluster confirmed in Limerick as latest daily figures released

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE have confirmed the spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick has been attributed to a cluster.

Seventeen new cases of the condition have been reported in Limerick the last three days, with nine alone last night.

While a cluster has been identified, it's not known how many of the 17 cases relate to these.

In response to a query from the Limerick Leader, a local HSE spokesperson confirmed: "This week there has been sporadic cases and clusters notified in Limerick, close contacts of these cases were identified , given appropriate public health advice and testing was arranged."

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

It means there's now been a total 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Overnight, the HPSC has been notified of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases today, 27 are men and 26 are women, with 80% under the age of 45.

Some 45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case, while four cases are identified as being transmitted in the community.

A total of 25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, six in Kildare and the remaining three are spread across two other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days. However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19."

"People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other," he added.