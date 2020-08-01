BREAKING: Major increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases sees total rise in Limerick to 609

THE number of new Covid-19 cases has increased in Limerick for a third straight day.

In what is the biggest daily increase in confirmed cases since early May, nine new instances of the deadly condition have been reported locally.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in Limerick to 609, and means there has been 17 confirmed in Limerick in the last three days alone.

According to the Department of Health, Limerick also has the highest number of new cases reported this Saturday.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.



There has now been a total of 1,763 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. August 1, 2020

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported. However, there are some 45 confirmed new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number nationwide to 26,109.

Of the cases identified today, 23 are men and 22 are women.

Some 77% of those diagnosed are uinder 45 years, with 50% aged between 22 and 44 years.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe. Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home."

"Do not organise or attend house parties," he added.

Dr Glynn also urged restaurants to enforce a limit of 50 people on premises at any one time.

"All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols. Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place. Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate. Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu like symptoms. It is our individual action that will stop the spread," he added.