BREAKING: Warning to self-isolate as another new Covid-19 case confirmed in Limerick

PEOPLE showing symptoms of Covid-19 have been urged to isolate following a second consecutive daily increase in cases locally.

There has been one new case of the flu-like condition reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 599 in Limerick. It follows a spike of seven cases yesterday.

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

It means the number of deaths related the condition remains at 1,763.

However, an additional 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed overnight, bringing the total across Ireland to 26,065.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of today’s new cases, 22 are males and 38 are females, with an average age of 30 years. Eight in every ten case is someone under 45 years.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Mass testing has now taken place in relation to a number of known outbreaks. We may be beginning to see more cases which we cannot link to outbreaks or close contacts. The National Public Health Emergency Team will continue to monitor this situation closely over the coming days."

A survey of GP’s has indicated that the vast majority of patients who had contacted them with coronavirus-like symptoms in the past week had not been self-isolating since the onset of their symptoms.

Dr Glynn urged people to isolate, saying: "The importance of isolating as soon as you have any flu like symptoms cannot be overstated. Without this individual action we simply will not break the chains of transmission and we will put many people at risk of infection. It is important that people know that there is no charge for GP or testing services relating to COVID-19. Please do not hesitate to contact your GP if you have any concerns.

Over the weekend, he urged people to limit the size of their interactions, meet up outside, wash your hands, and wear a face covering.