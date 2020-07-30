BREAKING: Seven new Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are seven new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures out today show.

It now means 598 people have had the condition across the city and county, and marks a sharp increase when compared with recent weeks.

It comes as nationally, one more patient with Covid-19 has sadly passed away the condition. It now means there has been a total of 1,763 deaths from the condition in Ireland.

Overnight, there have been 85 new confirmed cases of the disease reported nationally. It brings to 26,027 the number of confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of these new cases, 52 are men and 32 are women, with 68% under 45 years of age.

Some 39% of the new cases are linked with with close contacts of a confirmed case



Half are associated with outbreaks

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 30th July) to review Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can re-emerge in our country. We are now at a crucial point in our response to COVID-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly."

"Covid-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant."

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, added: "Over a two-day period Ireland moved from a relatively stable epidemiology to a significant pattern connected to outbreaks. We now need to be really careful and adhere to public health advice so we do not further spread the virus. We must remain vigilant to the disease if we are to control it at this point."

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and integrated care lead at the HSE said: "In order to maintain health services in areas outside of Covid-19, suppression of the disease in the community is paramount. By protecting yourself from the disease you are contributing to a patient’s ability to access other services. Protect our health service by following public health advice and stay safe from COVID-19."