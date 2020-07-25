13 people await Covid-19 swab test results at Limerick hospital

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick.

However, there are two patients suspected of having the virus in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

And 13 people suspected of having the condition are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Friday reveal that this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country along with Beaumont Hospital in Dublin which also has 13 patients suspected of having the virus awaiting swab results.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick city and county stands at 591 with no new confirmed cases on Friday.