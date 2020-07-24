BREAKING: 20 new Covid-19 cases nationwide and no new deaths

THERE have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,763 Covid-19 related deaths in the state.

As of midnight Thursday, the HPSC has been notified of 20 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,845 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of Covid-19. Let’s keep going.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.