BREAKING: One new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick

THERE has been one more confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick this Thursday evening.

It means 591 people have now been diagnosed with the disease across the city and county, and follows an increase of one case yesterday.

Prior to that, the number of people with the condition locally remained at 589 for 11 days straight.

Nationally, nine more people have died from coronavirus - however, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said eight of these took place during the peak of the virus in April and May.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally now stands at 25,826.

More to follow