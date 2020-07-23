Parents worry as Limerick crèche set to close

THERE is concern among parents after it emerged a popular childcare facility is to close tomorrow.

Parents who send their children to the King’s Island Community Crèche received letters this morning from Steve Goode, the manager of the Northside Family Resource Centre which runs the crèche, informing them of the temporary closure.

The letter stated the closure has been forced “because we cannot adequately and safely staff the crèche under Covid-19 requirements”.

“We accept this will cause difficulties for many families and we have not taken the decision lightly. At all times, the care and safety of our children is our main priority,” the letter adds.

The letter does not give any expected date of re-opening, only a commitment to “re-open the crèche as soon as possible”.

But parents say they’ve been told it may not be until September, if at all.

They’ve been left worried, with alternative childcare options thin on the ground, while local councillors have urged the government to get involved.

They are maintaining a presence around the St Ita’s Street centre, which normally serves more than 60 children. Some 22 staff work at the facility.

Dock Road woman Katie Rainbow, who sends her three-year-old son Kaiden to the facility, said: “We were only told this morning when our kids arrived at the crèche. Another parent actually told me.”

“I’m very angry by this,” she said, “We are worried our kids will have no pre-school come September. There are no places available elsewhere. Where are we going to put our kids?”

“My son is missing out in his play therapy. I live in an apartment without a no back garden, and he has no siblings. So he needs his friends daily. This was his escape every day, and now it’s gone. The Covid was bad enough. Kids are bored, they are suffering already,” she said.

Katie, who works as a cleaner, says she’ll have nowhere to send her child this summer, and may not be able to work.

“I’m going to be pulling my hair out,” she said, “I am a single parent. We’ve just been left in limbo.”

She pledged to fight the closure.

Independent councillor Frankie Daly said: “These staff have been treated despicably. They’ve received very little notice. Some of the staff have received second hand information on the closure. Some staff have not even had any letters. It’s deplorable. They needed to be treated with dignity and respect, and that’s been lacking in this situation.”

He called on management to reverse the decision and work with councillors to resolve the issue.

Sinn Fein member John Costelloe added: “This is a massive area and to close this facility, the decision beggars belief. They are using the excuse of Covid-19 and also understaffing which I find intolerable. Staff there are overworked, they are stressed, but they are doing a fantastic job. It’s not just a childcare facility, there is also a social amenity here, because kids need other children to pursue their goals in terms of their learning abilities.”

He called on Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman to step in.

Ciara Kane, the chief executive of the Northside Family Resource Centre said closing was a "last resort".

"It wasn't an easy decision from our perspective. We took over the creche in 2015 in order to make it as sustainable as possible. It's a struggle, and the Covid-19 requirements tipped it over the edge. But we are fully committed to re-opening as soon as we can staff the service safely," she said.