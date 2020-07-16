Limerick’s Milk Market to expand to second location for the summer

A NUMBER of stalls in the Milk Market are to relocate into the Potato Market at Merchant’s Quay for the summer.

It comes amid the continued need for physical distancing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the Milk Market’s craft and gardening stalls will trade in the large open space beside City Hall from 11am and 4pm every Saturday through the summer months.

Some nine stalls will temporarily be transferred from this Saturday.

They include jewellery stalls, candle stores, as well as plant, flower and clothing outlets.

The existing Abbey River Coffee Kiosk will be open on Saturdays to enjoy some refreshing hot drinks while browsing.

The Gates at the Potato Market will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturdays for the duration of the day with access to pedestrians only from the entry and exit Gates.

All other gates including the footbridge will be closed Saturdays to facilitate safe crowd control and numbers entering and exiting the venue via the main entry and exit gates.

Staff will be wearing protective masks in line with new government guidelines and other appropriate PPE and staff protocols.

The Milk Market has asked people please follow HSE guidelines on two-metre distancing, hand washing, amd face coverings were possible.

Please remain at home if you feel unwell, contacting your GP by phone.

The Milk Market started trading again in June for the first time since mid-March when lockdown kicked in.