Limerick publican vows to defy government advice and open Monday

A LIMERICK publican says he will be opening for business on Monday morning – despite a government call not to resume trading.

Gearoid Whelan, pictured, who runs Whelan’s Pub in Maiden Street, Newcastle West, says in four days time, pints will be pulled in his pub for the first time since mid-March.

This comes in spite of the government’s updated plans this week, which request that bars not serving food do not re-open until August 10.

The advice – which is not underpinned in law – was revealed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night, sparking anger among publicans across Ireland who were gearing up to re-open on July 20, as was envisioned in the latest roadmap towards the easing of lockdown.

In a Tweet earlier today, Mr Whelan said if the airports will remain open, he will make sure to open his own pub this Monday “with or without government approval.”

“It’s farcical the way we are being treated,” he added.

After his Tweet gained widespread attention, he confirmed: “We will be open at 11am Monday morning. Thanks for all the support. If a Texan can come into Ireland and go where he likes our door is open to our customers who we have served for almost 70 years.”

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mr Whelan said he had received calls from people around the country.

“I will be opening on Monday, and people can judge it for themselves when they walk into me. I’m very angry about pubs in Limerick still remaining forced to shut down when we’ve had no cases in Limerick for the last five days alone. As the four months have passed, we are talking about a handful of cases in West Limerick. Enough is enough,” he said.

He said he has followed all the guidelines, and been very supportive of the government during lockdown.

During lockdown, Mr Whelan spent an estimated €3,000 getting his pub ready for social distancing, removing half the high chairs around the bar, installing partitions to protect bar staff and creating supermarket-style flow-through routes through the bar.,

On top of this, he split his beer garden into sections preventing standing space in the middle.