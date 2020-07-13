BREAKING: Large power outage reported in Limerick city
ESB Networks is working to repair fault in the Garryowen area
ESB Networks says crews are "currently working" to restore power to almost 2,000 customers in Limerick city following an outage.
A fault was detected in the Garryowen area at 10.05am this Monday - leaving 1,764 homes and businesses without electricity.
According to the Powercheck app, it is hoped supply will be restored by 11.15am.
At this stage, the cause of the fault is not known.
We have a fault in the #Limerick area. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. You can log a fault online here: https://t.co/cH3JPqxOb2. Updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY. Apologies for the inconvenience— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) July 13, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on