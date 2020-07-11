BREAKING: No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick

NO additional cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Saturday despite 23 more cases being reported across the country.

In its daily update, the Department of Health says the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick remains at 589. New cases were reported on Thursday and Friday night.

Meanwhile, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that two more people with Covid-19 have died bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,746.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland has today been informed that 2 people with #COVID19 have died.



There has now been a total of 1,746 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. July 11, 2020

For the the third day in a row more than 20 new cases of the disease have been reported nationally.

There is some concern at the recent figures and the National Public Health Emergency Team is appealing to people to remain vigilant to abide by the public health guidelines if socialising this weekend.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts of those who have been diagnosed as having Covid-19.