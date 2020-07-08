Brothers who drowned in Tipperary diving tragedy to be laid to rest

The funeral arrangements for the two brothers who died in a double drowning tragedy while diving at Portroe Dive Centre last Sunday have been announced.

The brothers, Fergus and Philip Brophy, will repose together at their family home in Portarlinton, County Laois this Wednesday evening before a private removal and joint funeral Mass at St John's Church, Killinard, Portarlington, at 12midday on Thursday.

Following Sunday's incident, the bodies of both men were brought to University Hospital Limerick where post mortems were carried out.

Gardai are treating the matter as a tragic accident and an investigation is being carried out for the coroner.

The late Philip Brophy

Fergus Brophy, Graigarven Close, Ballybrittas, Laois / Portarlington, and formerly of Lough, Portarlington, was the loving brother of the late Philip and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Michelle; father Seamus; mother Dinah; brothers James and Patrick; sister Emma; father-in-law John; mother-in-law Marion; brothers-in-law David; JP and Garry; sisters-in-law Patricia and Emma; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Philip Brophy, Lough, Portarlington, loving brother of the late Fergus, will be sadly missed by his loving father Seamus; mother Dinah; brothers James and Patrick; sister Emma, sisters-in-law Michelle and Emma; brother-in-law Garry; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The family has thanked everybody for their help, support and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

In accordance with HSE guidelines social distancing must apply at all times.

Thursday's Requiem Mass will be streamed live online