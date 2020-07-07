Staff at Shannon Airport facing pay cuts and temporary lay-offs

STAFF at Shannon Airport are facing pay cuts of 20% and further temporary lay-offs, it is being reported.

In a letter to the 230 staff, Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine has warned that the outlook for this year and beyond is stark, and the scale of the challenge facing the airport is unprecedented.

RTE are reporting that the group is to introduce a voluntary severance scheme, in order to address the catastrophic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation and tourism sector.

Passenger numbers are down 96% since Covid-19 hit in March and grounded all air traffic, and economic forecasts are predicting that it could be at least three years before there is a return to 2019 levels.

In a tweet this Tuesday morning local Clare Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said he is Dublin-bound for today’s Dáil sitting “where I’ll be raising this with my colleagues in Leinster House". He described it as "devastating news" for workers at Shannon airport.

The airport has already introduced temporary lay-offs and a shorter working week for the majority of employees.

A 20% pay cut over the next two-and-a-half years beginning in September 2020 for all staff earning over €30,000, as well as the introduction of a voluntary severance scheme, career breaks of up to three years and further short time and temporary lay-offs are among the more substantial measures now being introduced to reduce the airports cost base.

The CEO said the aim of the measures is to allow them to secure the future of the airport to enable them to rebuild and serve the travel and business needs of customers when the aviation sector recovers.

A series of briefings with staff on the measures will begin this week. In a statement to RTE confirming the list of cost reduction proposals a spokesperson said as they are in dialogue with employees and it would be inappropriate to comment further.