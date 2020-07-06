Limerick women's mini marathon to go virtual in 2020

THE annual Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon will take place this September – as a virtual event – it has been confirmed.

The event, which would normally attract thousands of women (and some men), will take place over the weekend of September 26 and 27.

Participants, who can register from this Thursday, will be encouraged to run either 5k or 10k, at a time and location that suits them. They can then post details of their times online if they want.

Organiser John Cleary says proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to 12 nominated charities.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone, including charity groups. At a time when their services are needed more than ever, their traditional fundraising streams have been drastically reduced. The staging of Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon in this virtual manner will be big boost to these charities and we hope that Limerick people from near and far will get involved and support this iconic long standing Limerick sporting event,” he said.

The nominated charities are

• ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services

• Barnardos

• Breast Cancer Ireland

• Clionas Foundation

• Daughters of Charity Lisnagry

• Limerick Animal Welfare

• Limerick Suicide Watch

• Mid-Western Cancer Foundation

• Milford Hospice

• NOVAS

• Pieta House

• St. Gabriel’s School

All registered participants will have a quarter zip running top and bespoke medal posted to them in the week leading up to the event.

“We are thrilled that we can still go ahead with the Cook Women’s Mini Marathon this year, in this new virtual format. While this is a change from our normal race day, we feel it's more important now than ever that activities like this go ahead with the focus on supporting local charities and raising much needed funds for them in their hour of need. Our local communities have worked really hard to comply with lockdown rules during what has been an extremely difficult and testing time for all. Thankfully, we are now starting to come out the other side and this race will give us all a positive focus to aim towards,” said race ambassador Angela Moloney of Cook Medical.

The Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon is the oldest mass participation event in Limerick and is now entering its 22nd year.

The event is the main fundraising event for Limerick AC and provides a much needed platform for many charities to fundraise each year.

For further details of the 2020 event click here.