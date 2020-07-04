BREAKING: Zero new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Limerick overnight

The number of people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick remains at 586 this Saturday evening, with no new cases reported overnight.

It comes as one more person nationally has died from the condition. This brings to 1,741 the number of people who have lost their lives from coronavirus in this country.

Eleven further confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also reported, meaning there's now a total of 25,509 with the virus nationwide.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.