40 people suspected of having Covid-19 await test results at Limerick hospital

THERE are two people confirmed to have Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

And there are 40 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Monday.

There is one patient confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick and there are no patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in Limerick city and county remains at 583.

Meanwhile, there were 33 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday morning - 26 in the emergency department and seven in wards elsewhere in the hospital.