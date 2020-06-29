BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, figures out this teatime show.

It means the number of people who've had the condition locally remains at 583, a figure which has remained the same now for 13 days.

Nationally, no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It means there's now been a total of 1,735 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Some 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported. It now means a total of 25,262 confirmed cases of the deadly condition here in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters. As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date."

He urged people to continue hand washing, physical distancing, cough and sneeze hygiene and the wearing of face coverings.

"These are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love," Dr Holohan said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer added: "Today we are reporting at least six cases associated with international travel. Many countries around the world are still experiencing high and increasing levels of this disease. Last week, there were over 1.1 million cases reported and there have now been over 10 million cases reported globally to date.

"The risk of imported cases remains high. It’s important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time," he warned.

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, the HSE's national clinical advisor and group lead for older persons said: "Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable. Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of Covid-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell."