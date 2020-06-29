41 people on trolleys at Limerick hospital

THERE was a total of 41 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

This was the largest figure for a hospital in the country.

There were 31 patients on trolleys in the emergency department with a further 10 people on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The Covid-19 lockdown saw a dramatic reduction in the number of patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country including in Limerick. In late March there were no patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick on more than one occasion.

However, in recent weeks that number has been steadily increasing into double figures to a high of 41 this Monday.