Plans for regional fire centre in Limerick town

PLANS are afoot to develop a regional fire centre at Kilmallock Business Park, it has been revealed.

In an interview with the Leader this week, Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council said the intention is to develop “a regional fire centre at Kilmallock Business Park which was recently purchased by the Council, which will be a great boost for Kilmallock.”

Mr Daly said the Council will also work to support companies in the business park, as well as in the town of Kilmallock, in the post-Covid era.”

Funding, he said, is also in place for the development of the town's Stone Mansion project as well as the provision of a new sensory garden “to complement the recent opening of the new West Wall Walkway in Kilmallock”.

Improvement works are also planned at the Lough Gur amenity area this year.