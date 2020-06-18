Limerick intensive care unit has no confirmed Covid-19 cases for the eighth day in-a-row

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick for the eighth day in-a-row.

Tuesday of last week is the last time there were confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the unit when there were two patients receiving treatment.

However, there are three patients suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Wednesday.

A total of six people confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently receiving treatment at UHL. There was one new confirmed case in the hospital on Wednesday. There are 57 people suspected of having the virus awaiting test results at the hospital. This is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick decreased by one to 584 on Wednesday. The map on the Government’s website which details the number of confirmed cases in each county lists Limerick as having 584 confirmed cases. On Tuesday night that number stood at 585.

In terms of reductions or increases to figures, a Department of Health spokesperson said: "It is common for figures to be revised upward or down for a number of reasons, including a change to location information."

Meanwhile, there were 25 people waiting on trolleys in UHL this Thursday morning - 19 in the ED and six in wards elsewhere in the hospital. This is the largest number in a hospital in the country.