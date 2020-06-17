Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick falls by one

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen by one to 584, it has been confirmed.

The map on the Government’s website which details the number of confirmed cases in each county lists Limerick as having 584 confirmed cases this Wednesday evening. On Tuesday night that number stood at 585.

In terms of reductions or increases to figures, a Department of Health spokesperson said: "It is common for figures to be revised upward or down for a number of reasons, including a change to location information."



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three further people with Covid-19 have died.



There have now been a total of 1,710 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Tuesday the HPSC has been notified of eight more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 25,341 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday, June 15 (25,333 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday, June 18) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”