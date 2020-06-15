BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick - as death toll remains the same

THERE are no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick this Monday evening.

Figures just out from the Department of Health reveal the number of people who have been hit with the condition has remained the same - at 584.

It comes as it was revealed there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706.

There are 18 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total figure to 25,321.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "An analysis of cases reported in the last 14 days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community."

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, added: "Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6 per cent or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across."

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and HSE integrated care lead, said: "If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people."