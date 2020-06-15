No patients with Covid-19 in ICU at Limerick hospital for fifth day in-a-row

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick for the fifth day in-a-row.

Last Tuesday is the last time there were confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the unit when there were two patients receiving treatment.

There is one patient suspected of having the virus in the unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Sunday.

A total of five people confirmed to have Covid-19 are receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

And 32 people suspected of having the condition are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Sunday reveal that this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Sunday.

Statistics released from the Department of Health show that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Limerick remains at 584 with no new confirmed cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were 43 people waiting on trolleys in the emergency department at UHL this Monday morning - 19 in the ED department and 24 elsewhere in the hospital.