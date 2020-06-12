Limerick Prize Bond holder scoops €50,000 Star Prize

A LIMERICK Prize Bond holder is €50,000 better off winning the Star Prize in the weekly Prize Bond draw.

The Prize Bond Company has confirmed the winning ticket – QO775309 – was bought in 2012 and is held in County Limerick.

The winner, whose details will be released publicly, will be directly contacted and notified of their success.

A total of 5,300 prizes were awarded in this week’s draw, amounting to over €332,000.

In addition to a €1 million prize which is awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by at 1850 305060 or at your local Post Office.