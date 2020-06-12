No patients with Covid-19 in ICU at Limerick hospital for second day in-a-row

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick for the second day in-a-row.

And there are no patients suspected of having the virus in the unit.

A total of five people confirmed to have Covid-19 are receiving treatment at University Hospital Limerick.

And 38 people suspected of having the condition are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE which account for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday reveal that this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

There was no new confirmed case in the hospital on Thursday.

Statistics released from the Department of Health show that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Limerick remains at 583 with no new confirmed cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there were two people waiting on trolleys in the emergency department at UHL this Friday morning.