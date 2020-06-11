UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after County Limerick collision

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital following a collision in County Limerick.

The single vehicle accident occurred at approximately 11.15 this Thursday morning on the Kilmallock to Charleville road less than a mile outside Kilmallock.

It is understood the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was travelling in the direction of Charleville when she lost control of the car she was driving and struck a pole.

Gardai, fire brigade, an air ambulance and a road ambulance attended the scene.

"The car was badly damaged. The young woman has been taken to hospital in Limerick I believe. An air ambulance did attend the scene but she travelled by road ambulance. She sustained injuries but they are not life-threatening," said a garda source.

The Kilmallock to Charleville road was closed for just over two hours and has since reopened.