BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of serious collision in County Limerick
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious collision in County Limerick.
The incident which occurred on the Kilmallock to Charleville road is understood to have taken place in the last hour less than a mile outside the town of Kilmallock.
There are reports there was one vehicle involved in the collision and an air ambulance has attended the scene.
#LIMERICK Road closure outside Kilmallock. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 11, 2020
The road is currently closed with diversions in place.
