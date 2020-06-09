Limerick-based healthcare provider agrees €635k tax settlement with Revenue

FIVE Limerick-based companies and sole traders have agreed settlements with the Revenue totalling almost €1m relating to the under-declaration of various taxes.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which was published by the Revenue Commissioners this Tuesday, the single largest settlement in Limerick was agreed with TLC Homecare and Healthcare Limited which has a registered address at 58 Ballykeefe Estate, Dooradoyle.

The healthcare provider, which is now in liquidation, has agreed a settlement totalling €635,880 relating to the under-declaration of VAT.

The settlement, which remained unpaid as of March 31, includes €382,926 in tax, €138,076 in interest and penalties totalling €114,878.

Separately, a road and motorway construction service provider has fully paid a settlement totalling €46,637 relating to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

Maramba Road Services Limited, which has an address at Almora Cottage, Marian Drive, Roxborough Road, Limerick agreed to pay €30,365 in tax, €7,163 in interest and €9,109 in penalties.

Agricultural contractor and farmer, Michael O’Connell has also been included on the latest List of Tax Defaulters.

Mr O’Connell, who has an address at Bawnmore, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock has agreed a settlement totalling €117,017.94 relating to the under-declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax.

The settlement includes tax of €68,648, interest of €27,774.94 and €20,595.00 in penalties.

As of March 31, 2020, €20,595 of the settlement had been paid by Mr O’Connell

According to the list of Tax Defaulters, fast food provider Bruno Perrozzi who has an address at 9 Market Court, Newcastle West has fully paid a settlement totalling €75,003 relating to under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

The settlement includes €46,288 in tax, €10,200 in interest and penalties totalling €18,515.

Farmer Liam Rice, who has an address at Ballydaly, Hospital has agreed and paid a settlement totalling €77,349.71 relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax.

The settlement includes €36,756.14 in tax, €13,026.48 in interest and penalties of €13,026.48.

In each case, the outstanding liabilities were identified following a Revenue Audit.

All of the settlements were agreed during the first quarter of 2020.

Nationally, 35 settlements were agreed with the Revenue. These have a total value of €6,024,932.