BREAKING: One additional confirmed Covid-19 case in Limerick as national death toll rises to 1,683

JUST one more confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Limerick this Monday evening.

Figures out from the Department of Health reveal that the number of people who have had Covid-19 locally sits at 583. It brings to an end four days in a row, where the figure remained frozen at 582 cases.

Nationwide, four more people have died from the condition, bringing the overall numbers of fatalities to 1,683.

There are an additional nine cases of Covid-19 reported across the State, bringing the total to 25,198.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the cases, 57% are female and 43% are female. The average age of confirmed cases stands at 48 years.

Of the cases, some 3,322, or 13% have been hospitalised, with 411 people in intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "It has been 100 days since we reported our first case of Covid-19. Since then, it has been the collective effort of our health service and general public that has limited the spread of the virus. As we enter Phase 2, it is vital to keep up a compliance with public health advice."



Dr. Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, added: "Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay"

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist and HSE integrated care lead, warned the worst of the pandemic might not be behind us, despite a majority of people feeling is the case.

"This is not a guarantee and especially so if public health behaviours are not adopted by all of us. Decision making on an individual level, particularly around socializing and crowd participation, is required of all of us in this new phase of restrictions," she said.