BREAKING: No confirmed new Covid-19 cases in Limerick for third straight day

FOR a third day in a row, there are no new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, figures from the Department of Health have just revealed.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease remains at 582 across Limerick.

It comes as nine more people who have Covid-19 sadly passed away, meaning the country has now seen in total 1,678 fatalities from the condition.

As of last night, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There is now a total of 25,183 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.